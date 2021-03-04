Does Tom Cruise join TikTok?

Although it seems, it’s not Tom Cruise. This is deepfake, an artificial intelligence technique that fakes videos and looks real.

Tom Cruise is in TikTok! An account created on the platform last February shows the protagonist of Mission: Impossible in funny situations that made many people doubt and scare if it really was him.

In three videos uploaded to @deeptomcruise’s profile – now spelled – you can see the 58-year-old actor practicing his golf swing, entering a shop, or performing a magic trick with a coin.

But it’s not Tom Cruise. This is deepfake, an artificial intelligence technique that allows you to edit fake videos of people, who seem to be real.

According to Hello! the person responsible for the videos is called Chris Ume and is an expert in video visual effects from Belgium.

In an interview with Fortune magazine, Ume explained that people should not be afraid of deepfakes, because they probably already existed long before the word ‘deepfake’ was heard for the first time.

And although Ume then deleted the videos from his channel, the videos have already turned viral in other TikTok directions.

The platform noted that it is not responsible for the removal of the videos, because they either violated their policy.

TikTok clarified that it will only eliminate digital fakes that deceive users by distorting the truth of the facts and causing harm to the subject of the video, others, or society, and that was not the case, since, in the account name, Ume already indicates that it is a ‘deep’ account.