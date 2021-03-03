TOM HOLLAND WASN’T SUPPOSED TO BE SPIDER-MAN, RUSSO BROTHERS REVEAL

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo– better known simply as the Russo Brothers– are known for directing four Marvel Cinematic Universe films: Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), the latest to become the highest-grossing film in film history.

Now we also know that it was the famous brother’s directors who discovered Tom Holland and wanted him at all costs to play Spider-man.

However, there was a time when the production company disagreed at all with the actor’s casting and the filmmakers recounted in a new interview with The Playlist how they managed to ” sho in the studio’s throat”:

“We talked about Holland with the president of Marvel and he got excited and then we went to Sony. And they said, let’s think about it for a minute. We could say we were meeting resistance. So we did more auditions for Tom, more auditions, more auditions, other auditions, and we were relentless in our intent to shot him down the studio’s throat. It was almost a brawl.”

“… We get to Civil War, Sony says, ‘OK, so you guys have the touch of King Midas, here’s our Spider-Man.’ But they were reticent, nervous about making a choice that could have cost them hundreds of millions of dollars, if not billions of dollars,” Joe recalled.

Anthony added that Tom’s age at the time was a problem –he was 19at the time:

“It was the first time Spider-Man had been chosen as a real teenager, right? Which was very important to us; there was a clear nervousness in throwing a little boy, “he explained.

“There’s a universe where Tom Holland is the last big movie star to come under the edge of discomfort. It takes a perfect storm of events to create a star: talent, timing, market,” Joe concluded.

The story then showed that the Russo brothers really turn everything they touch into gold, so much so that Tom Holland after Civil War started the new Spider-man film saga directed by Jon Watts, whose third chapter, Spider-Man – No Way Home, will be released at the end of 2021.

Oh, by the way, Tom remembers all those auditions and the grueling audition process and talked about it in a recent interview.