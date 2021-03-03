TOM HOLLAND TOLD HOW ZENDAYA HELPED HIM IMPROVE HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH FANS

Tom Holland and Zendaya are two young colleagues who help each other in the common experiences they go through.

The actor told how the Spider-Man co-star gave him valuable advice to improve his relationship with fans.

“ Talking to Zendaya helped me a lot, really,” she said on the pages of British Vogue.

He then explained that he was not used to fans approaching him on the street and that his astonished reaction might seem rude.

But the 24-year-old suggested what to do: ” Sometimes I was a bit disliked by the fans– mainly because I was always so surprised that they wanted a picture with me or my autograph. I had the typical London reaction, the immediate suspicion reaction: ‘Why are you talking to me?’

“ Zendaya saw what was going on and quickly told me that this type of reaction seemed much more aggressive and reluctant not to just smile and take the picture. She has completely changed the way I can feel comfortable in public.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya are peers and both started working as children, but if for the first time the worldwide success came with Spider-Man, the second was already a celebrity for quite some time thanks to the roles of Rocky Blue and K.C. Cooper. It’s nice to see how he supports his colleague with what he’s learned from his adventure!