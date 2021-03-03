THIS PHOTO OF KIM KARDASHIAN FALLING ASLEEP AT THE HAIRDRESSER IS LOL

We’re used to seeing a super glamorous and super sexy Kim Kardashian in the photos she posts on Instagram, but now get ready to get a genuine and nice look at the star!
Hairdresser Chris Appleton enjoyed teasing his famous client, posting a photo in which Kim K sleeps in the beauty salon chair.
A very deep nap with an open mouth, while the hairstylist poses behind her and someone on her team lifts her hair without her noticing at all.
Look for yourself:
“I love you, Kim,” wrote Chris Appleton in the caption.
Kim Kardashian reacted by commenting ironically: “I hate you! LOL, You have exhausted me.”
Paris Hilton, BFF of the 40-year-old, also left a comment: “SleepingBeauty ” wrote below the photo.