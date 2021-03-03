SELENA GOMEZ AND DJ SNAKE TOGETHER IN THE NEW SONG “SELFISH LOVE”

After the one with Rauw Alejandro in “Baila Conmigo”, Selena Gomez has scored a new muy caliente collaboration.

It is the unreleased single “Selfish Love”, released together with DJ Snake and available from Thursday 4 March.

This isn’t the first time Selena and DJ Snake have worked together. In 2018 they released the hit “Taki Taki”, which also saw the participation of Cardi B and Ozuna.

March will be a month full of news for Sel: on the 12th his first EP in Spanish entitled “Revelación” will be released.