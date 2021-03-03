ROSE IS ABOUT TO RELEASE NEW SOLO MUSIC WITH THE SUPPORT OF BLACKPINK

Rose’s new single without Blackpink will be released on Wednesday, March 3. At the moment nothing more is known about the project, officialized with these posts shared on the singer’s Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa supported her friend and colleague Rosé by also reposting their accounts for the announcement.

#BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa show their support for Rosé’s upcoming solo debut in new Instagram story posts. pic.twitter.com/AoljEQW5V8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 1, 2021

It won’t be her first solo song for Rosé. During “The Show”, Blackpink’s live stream concert on January 31, the singer presented the song “Gone” for the first time ever.

It is a piece written entirely in English – a language rosé speaks very well since she was born in New Zealand – and it is a direct dialogue with a lover of the past who has abandoned the relationship.

The ballad breakup describes the pain that had to be faced before accepting the end of a love that is no longer paid. A chapter closed after seeing the former beloved engaged in a new relationship.