Prince Philip is treated for a heart condition

The queen’s husband, 99, was traded to a hospital specializing in heart problems.

Prince Philip is being treated for a heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London, known as one of the country’s leading specialized heart centers.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who was transferred to King Edward VII Hospital two weeks ago as a “precautionary measure” for an infection, has been transferred to a second hospital, where he will remain for the next few days.

The queen’s husband, 99, has so far spent a total of 13 nights being cared for by doctors, her longest stay in the hospital.

Sharing details about his health, Buckingham Palace revealed Monday: “The Duke of Edinburgh has been transferred to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London, known as one of the country’s leading specialized heart centers, where he is also being treated for a condition in his heart.”

Fans and family members are concerned about his condition. There will be more tests and more observation in the hospital recognized for cardiovascular treatment.

This is Prince Philip’s longest recorded hospital stay. Prince Harry’s grandfather had a stent placed after a blocked coronary artery in 2011.

The queen, 94, has no plans to visit Prince Philip, who will turn 100 in June.