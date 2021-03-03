“HOLD ON” IS JUSTIN BIEBER’S NEW SINGLE

It is called “Hold On” the new single by Justin Bieber released on Friday, March 5, ahead of the unreleased album “Justice”, available from the 19th of the same month.

At the moment nothing more is known about the song. You know, instead, what will be the mood of the singer’s new record, as he explained himself in a long post published on Instagram that you find translated below:

“At a time when there is so much evil in this destroyed planet, we all ardently desire healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that offers comfort, to create songs that people can relate to and connect with so that they feel less alone. Suffering, injustice, and pain can make people feel powerless. Music is a great way to remind each other that we’re not alone. Music can be a way to relate and connect with each other. I know I can’t just solve injustice by making music, but I know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other, we’ll be much closer to being united. This is me doing a little part. My part.”