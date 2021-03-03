HAPPY BIRTHDAY DANIEL CRAIG: ALL ABOUT JAMES BOND’S CAREER AND PERSONAL LIFE IN THREE MINUTES

Best wishes Daniel Craig: today he turns 53,15 of whom passed as James Bond!

His most iconic role is in fact that of 007: he was announced as the new spy in 2005 and his first film in the Casino Royale saga was released in 2006. Soon we will see him play James Bond for the last time in the chapter entitled No Time to Die, which is scheduled for release in October 2021.

On the private side, the actor is married to colleague Rachel Weisz and they had a daughter together in 2018. She has another daughter from a previous marriage.