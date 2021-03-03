DEMI LOVATO TALKS ABOUT THE RISKS OF BEAUTY FILTERS AND APOLOGIZES FOR USING THEM IN THE PAST

Demi Lovato closed with beauty filters.

The pop star posted a video to TikTok (which she later also shared on Instagram Reels), where she poses with an activated beauty filter – her nose is strangely slender, her eyebrows arched impossible and her skin looks unreal.

In the text accompanying the clip, the 28-year-old points out and questions just that: “My skin is not so smooth“, “Wait, do I need a smaller nose?“, ” These are not my real eyes”, ” But really should I look like this?”

And, in fact, he totally looks like a different person.

The filters in question have exploded in popularity with Snapchat and are now everywhere on all social media. If at first, it was fun to turn into a little dog, now some beauty filters totally change the appearance of a face and can be harmful, offering users unreal expectations of beauty and impossible standards – also because no human being in the history of the world has ever been born with similar faces.

“ Thank God they weren’t there when I was 13, but also… how should teenagers learn to accept themselves with this m***a?“, Demi writes clearly.

The “I Love Me” singer also apologized for falling into the trap in the past and posting photos using similar filters:

“ Thank God I realize it now and I’m sorry for using them without realizing how dangerous they were before,” she writes in the clip.

Demi has always spoken openly about how much she had to fight to accept the image of her body, recently explaining how cutting all her hair helped her change her perspective:

“I feel so free. I feel more authentic for who I am. I also feel like I was hiding behind my hair,” she said during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show.

“I’ve talked a lot about my past and healing from an eating disorder. I used my hair to hide behind it. They covered my body. So when I started doing all this work on myself, I thought, what’s something that I’ve clung to all my life and need to let go of? And that was it. I feel more like myself now. “