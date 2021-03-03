COLE SPROUSE SPOTTED HAND IN HAND WITH MODEL ARI FOURNIER

It would seem that there is something romantic going on for Cole Sprouse!

The Riverdale actor was seen strolling the streets of Vancouver in the company of Ari Fournier.

They hold hands in one of the photos taken last weekend and so the new couple alert started.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ari Fournier (@ariloufournier)

Ari Fournier, full name Ariane Fournier, is a Canadian model based in Montreal and is 22 years old (Cole is 28). Nothing else is known about the possible love story since the news came with these photos.

Last October, it was rumored that Cole Sprouse was dating Reiña Silva, another Canada-born model after they were photographed in a hug.

Before that there had been a three-year relationship with Lili Reinhart– known on the set of Riverdale– the actor had confirmed the end of the romance by explaining that they had moved away in March 2020.