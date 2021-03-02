Twitter is enchanted by Prince Harry’s recent appearance with James Corden

Although it certainly received some criticism, these are greatly overcome by positive messages and admiration.

Prince Harry has become the most talked about, following his most recent interview with James Corden.

And while some people criticized the Duke of Sussex, a large portion of social media was in love with the young prince showing his charming personality as well as his agility during the segment’s military obstacle race section on The Late Late Show.

Many Harry fans almost fainted at the Duke’s physical form and charm as he approached Corden during his candid and joyful talk about his new life in America.

Check out some reactions on Twitter below:

I am CHARMED https://t.co/GSoOBGAzhh — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 26, 2021

james corden just reminded me how hot prince harry is — bethany gonzalez (@bethanygonzale_) February 26, 2021

prince harry……..never on my radar………but now…….zaddy prince let's say it pic.twitter.com/gbzeKX9Afg — Morgan A Baila (@morganbaila) February 26, 2021

Me watching Prince Harry’s interview for the 8th time pic.twitter.com/SZPIB7YqHn — Its Mona! (@MonaMelanated) February 26, 2021