This makes Shakira when Gerard Pique and her children sleep

The Colombian singer shares with her followers what she does when the rest of the family sleeps.

Shakira surprises her followers with a unique video in which she shares what she does sometimes when Gerard Piqué and her two sons Milan and Sasha are sleeping.

The Colombian singer-songwriter uploaded this special video, in which she sees the living room of her house, dances, and does stunts while her family is sleeping. At the bottom of the video, the artist wrote, “This is what happens after a studio session when everyone is sleeping,” receiving nearly a million likes, and thousands of comments.

Shakira sports a radical change of look, with a long, red-haired mane, enjoying the great success of her new single she performs with Black Eyed Peas.

Watch the video below: