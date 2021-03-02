The reasons why Kim Kardashian files for Kanye West’s divorce are revealed

Divorce papers have been leaked and documents show the real reason for the separation.

American star Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from her husband Kanye West, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation.

The star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians filed for divorce on February 22, 2021.

Now the divorce papers have leaked and the documents show the real reason for Kim and Kanye’s separation.

Newspapers also show Kim Kardashian’s intentions about who will gain custody of her four children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm after their separation. Kim, 40, seeks joint physical legal custody of the children, showed the documents.

The documents further revealed that Kanye and Kim do not appear to have officially separated yet, as the date remains ‘TBD’, to be decided.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail, citing a source, reported that the separation between Kim and Kanye is friendly and there is no drama.