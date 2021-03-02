Taylor Swift criticizes Netflix show for joking about her dating history

The singer was upset that in “Ginny and Georgia” they joked about the many couples she has had.

Taylor Swift criticized the Netflix show “Ginny and Georgia” for introducing a joke about her dating history.

On Twitter on Monday, the singer criticized the writers of the Netflix show for including a joke that said, “What do you care? You go through the men faster than Taylor Swift.”

“Hey, Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and wants your lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading working women by defining this horse shit as fun? Besides, Netflix after Miss Americana, this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Broken heart, happy month of the woman’s story, I suppose, ” wrote Swift.