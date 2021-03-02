Sony Pictures didn’t want Tom Holland for Spider-Man

Russo Brothers directors admit that Sony executives did not trust Holland for such a relevant role.

American directors Russo Brothers said Sony Pictures was unwilling to hire actor Tom Holland to play the lead role of Spider-Man.

The duo of directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, commonly known as the Russo brothers, came to fame for directing four Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero movies.

The performers recalled that they and Sony initially hesitated to choose him for the lead role in the film Spider-Man.

Recalling the days, the duo of directors said, “We talked to [President Kevin] Feige at Marvel about Holland and he got excited and then we went to Sony.”

Joe Russo went on to say, “And they [Sony bosses] said, ‘Let’s think about it for a minute.’ We could say we were finding Sony’s resistance.”

“So we brought Holland back. It all came down to a fight, but Sony kept dragging his feet.”

They noted that they had a great relationship with Kevin, saying, “Winter Soldier was a great success, doubled the box office for the previous film, then, upon entering Civil War, Sony looks at us saying, ‘Okay, then you have the Touch of Midas.’

The director said they were visibly nervous about assigning him the main character, a step that could ultimately cost them hundreds of millions of dollars or billions of dollars in the future.

Noting that bosses were particularly skeptical about Holland’s age at the time, Anthony Russo commented that it was the first time they had chosen a real teenager for the role of Spider-Man.

“There was a distinctive nervousness in choosing a child,” Anthony Russo added.

Joe Russo noted, “It takes a perfect storm of events to create a star: talent, opportunity, market.”

Holland’s fame has been on the upward curve since the director duo directed him in marvel’s superhero film “Captain America: Civil War.” He then appeared in marvel derivatives of the Spider-Man series.

Actor Tom Holland is ready to star in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, which will premiere in theaters in December. He has just teamed up again with the Russo brothers for the PTSD drama “Cherry”.