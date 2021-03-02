Prince Philip is changed from hospital to continue his treatment

The queen’s husband, 99, is treated for pre-existing heart disease and infection.

Prince Philip has been transferred from one hospital to another for treatment for pre-existing heart disease and infection.

Queen Elizabeth II’s husband was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on 17 February after feeling unwell.

According to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on the health of the Duke of Edinburg, Prince Philip would undergo treatment until at least the end of the week.

He said the duke is comfortable and responding to treatment.

Prince Charles visited his father last week at the hospital where, according to British tabloids, they discussed the future of the British royal family.