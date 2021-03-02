NICK JONAS ASSURED THAT THE JONAS BROTHERS ARE STILL TOGETHER AFTER THE RELEASE OF THE SOLO SINGLE “SPACEMAN”

Nick Jonas released the new solo single “Spaceman”, but that doesn’t mean the Jonas Brothers have disbanded again: he guaranteed it himself!



The 28-year-old singer was the host of the latest episode of Saturday Night Live where, in addition to presenting the song, he gave the opening speech of the show.

At one point, he revealed that his older brother Kevin Jonas was in the audience and he stood up and said, ” I’m so excited to be here to support you, but I have to ask you: is everything okay between us? Because I see you doing a lot of solo things. Are we still a band?”

“Of course” replied Nick and Kevin pressed him: ” Are you sure? Because I just bought a house.”

“ Kevin, the band’s still together. I promise you,” assured Nick.

Saturday Night Live is a comedy program, so this bang and response are obviously to be read in an ironic key. The teasing refers to the fact that it was Nick Jonas who disbanded the Jonas Brothers in 2013, to devote himself to music but also to solo acting.