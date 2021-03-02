MARK RUFFALO’S CHILDREN CELEBRATING HIM FOR VICTORY AT THE 2021 GOLDEN GLOBES ARE ADORABLE

Mark Ruffalo won his first Golden Globe and his family couldn’t be more excited!

After being nominated for foreign press awards in Hollywood twice in 2014 and once in 2015, the actor took home the award at the 2021 edition. He triumphed in the Best Actor category in a miniseries thanks to A Face, Two Destinies – I Know This Much Is True.

The 53-year-old was virtually connected to the 2021 Golden Globes, sitting next to his wife Sunny. When his name was announced as the winner, his two oldest sons broke into the frame and began to proudly celebrate his dad – smiling more I can’t and patting him on the shoulder.

Look for yourself:

.@MarkRuffalo wins for Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series/Motion Picture Made for Television at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/6kPJRCNHsf — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney, known as Sunny, married in 2000 and have three children: Keen, 19, and Bella, 15, are the ones seen in the footage, then there’s Odette, 13.

In his thank-you speech, the Hulk actor said strong words about humanity and the environment: ” What unites us is greater than what separates us. And the more we include each other, the more we see and listen to others, the faster we will heal our broken hearts and our minds.”

“ We have a dying mother, mother Earth. We must strike a balance and honor it. He’s going to heal, too. So let’s be brave together and turn the page on this nation’s cruel past. The good news is that inclusion, justice, mother Earth care are exploding everywhere. The holy light of decency is breaking through the horrendous dark storm we’ve been through. We’re here together. We are the ones we have been waiting for, so let us do it now.”

Congratulations to Mark Ruffalo for his first Golden Globe and thank you for using his thank-you speech to send such an important message!