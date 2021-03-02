List of Golden Globe winners this Sunday, February 28

The virtual celebration was conducted from New York by Tina Fey and from Los Angeles, by Amy Poehler.

This Sunday’s Golden Globes were held virtually due to the pandemic and its hosts, comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, in New York and Los Angeles, respectively.

The gala was initially marked by criticism of HFPA about the absence of black members. The association promised to change the composition of its jurors.

The winners

Best Picture – Drama

Nomadland

Best Actress in a Movie – Drama

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actor in a Movie – Drama

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Director

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best Movie – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Actor in a Movie – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Actress in a Movie – Musical or Comedy

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Best Supporting Actor in a Film

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Miniseries or TV Movie

The Queen's Gambit

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, Miniseries or Movie

John Boyega, Small Axe

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series, Miniseries or Movie

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Best Foreign Language Film

Minari (Estados Unidos)

Best TV Series – Drama

The Crown

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Schitt's Creek

Best TV Actress – Musical or Comedy

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Best TV Actor – Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Animated Feature Film

Soul

Best Screenplay – Film

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Original Song – Movie

"Io Si (Seen)" - The Life Ahead

Best Soundtrack – Film

Soul - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Cecil B DeMille Honorary Award – Jane Fonda

Carol Burnett Honorary Award – Norman Lear