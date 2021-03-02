List of Golden Globe winners this Sunday, February 28

The virtual celebration was conducted from New York by Tina Fey and from Los Angeles, by Amy Poehler.
This Sunday’s Golden Globes were held virtually due to the pandemic and its hosts, comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, in New York and Los Angeles, respectively.
Thank you for watching tonight's #GoldenGlobes! We hope you had fun, congrats to all the winners, and we will see you all next year! pic.twitter.com/Ff6tal0u2F
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
The gala was initially marked by criticism of HFPA about the absence of black members. The association promised to change the composition of its jurors.
The winners
Best Picture – Drama
Nomadland
Best Actress in a Movie – Drama
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Actor in a Movie – Drama
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Best Director
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Best Movie – Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best Actor in a Movie – Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best Actress in a Movie – Musical or Comedy
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Best Supporting Actor in a Film
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Miniseries or TV Movie
The Queen's Gambit
Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, Miniseries or Movie
John Boyega, Small Axe
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series, Miniseries or Movie
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Best Foreign Language Film
Minari (Estados Unidos)
Best TV Series – Drama
The Crown
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy
Schitt's Creek
Best TV Actress – Musical or Comedy
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Best TV Actor – Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Animated Feature Film
Soul
Best Screenplay – Film
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Original Song – Movie
"Io Si (Seen)" - The Life Ahead
Best Soundtrack – Film
Soul - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Cecil B DeMille Honorary Award – Jane Fonda
Carol Burnett Honorary Award – Norman Lear