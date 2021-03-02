Lady Gaga considers her shot dog caretator a “hero”

Ryan Fischer remains hospitalized after risking his life for the dogs, which have already been recovered.

Lady Gaga expressed gratitude for her dog walker after the kidnapping of her two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, and called Ryan Fischer a ‘hero’.

The singer accessed Instagram and Twitter on Friday (26) to confirm payment for the ‘rescue’ of animals safe and sound.

“I’ll pay $500, 000 for your safe return. Send an email to [email protected] contact us,” he added. “Or, if you bought them or found them without knowing it, the reward is the same. I still love you, Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’ll always be a hero.”

Before the dogs returned home, Gaga’s father, Joe Germanotta, spoke on the phone with Entertainment Tonight and said:

“We pray that dogs are safe and unharmed, and we thank God Ryan is well. We hope to get through this and that everyone can leave it behind. It’s a shame these guys don’t get lucky and need money, but shooting someone for dogs is really disgusting,” he criticized.

Fischer remains hospitalized. A nearby source also told the news that Ryan is recovering well and breathes on his own. His family said in a statement that he must fully recover and thanked Gaga for his concern for him.

“As you know, our beloved Ryan was the victim of a horrible and violent crime Wednesday night in Los Angeles,” the statement says. “Fortunately, Ryan is getting extraordinary care at the hospital now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery. We can’t say enough to thank all the lifeguards, nurses, and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to take care of Ryan. Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga, who has shown nothing but uninterrupted love and concern for Ryan and our family from the beginning. Ryan loves Gustav and Koji as much as Lady Gaga, so we join her in prayer for them to return safely. At this point, we ask you to respect the privacy of our family, as we are focused on Ryan’s recovery.”

And according to TMZ’s website, there is new evidence to suggest that the two men who captured Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs and shot her dog walker may not even know they were her dogs.

Police and other sources said Ryan probably started being followed after leaving a pet shop with the animals and may have been a good target for thieves.

Koji and Gustav have already been recovered unscathed by a woman who saw them tied to a pole in an alley. Police believe Ryan walked for about 10 minutes before being ambushed.