Kim Kardashian wants to talk to Oprah about her breakup with Kanye West

The 40-year-old reality star recently filed for divorce from Kanye West after nearly seven years of marriage.

Kim Kardashian West wants to talk about the breakdown of her marriage in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The 40-year-old reality star recently filed for divorce from Kanye West after nearly seven years of marriage, and although the couple has not yet published a statement about the status of their relationship, it has now been claimed that Kim wants to talk about the breakup, even with the famous interviewer Oprah.

One source told The Sun in the Bizarre column of the Sunday newspaper: “Kim is preparing to do a great interview with Oprah to discuss her marital separation.

“She feels she needs to confront the public and be open and honest about what really happened between her and Kanye, and address the rumors.

“He’s waiting for his moment and doesn’t want to be shaded by Meghan’s interview, but he’s already been planning the interview and wants it to be a two-part special. It’s likely to happen when all the loose ends of the divorce are tied up.”

The news comes after Kim and Kanye, 43, reported this week mentioned “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their separation.

Court documents also show that the star of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ wants joint legal and physical custody of her and Kanye’s four children: North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three and Psalm, 21 months old, in addition to having marital support.

The couple will also refer to a prenuptial agreement signed before marrying in 2014 when it comes to dividing their properties and assets.