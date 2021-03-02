JUSTIN BIEBER ANNOUNCED THE RELEASE OF THE NEW ALBUM “JUSTICE”

Justin Bieber has kept his promise: his new studio album will be released very soon, to be exact on March 19. The project will be titled “Justice” and was announced by the singer with these words:

“At a time when there is so much evil in this destroyed planet, we all ardently desire healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that offers comfort, to create songs that people can relate to and connect with so that they feel less alone. Suffering, injustice, and pain can make people feel powerless. Music is a great way to remind each other that we’re not alone. Music can be a way to relate and connect with each other. I know I can’t just solve injustice by making music, but I know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other, we’ll be much closer to being united. This is me doing a little part. My part.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Since January Justin has been keeping his fans constantly updated on the status of the new album, posting photos from the recording studio.

Initially, the album – ideal follow-up to “Changes”, released on February 14, 2020 – was due to be released by the end of 2020, but there was then a change of schedule.