GOLDEN GLOBES 2021: THE COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS – ITALY TRIUMPHS WITH LAURA PAUSINI!

For the 78th Golden Globe Awards, the best series of 2020 is certainly The Crown, which has won 4 wins.
The best film is Borat 2, Soul and Nomadland. The latter also earned the award for best director to Chloé Zhao, a very important victory since she is only the second woman in the history of the award to win in the category – the first was in 1984, when Barbra Streisand won the best director for Yentl.
A great emotion for the victory of Chadwick Boseman, who died prematurely in August 2020, as best actor in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
Italy also triumphs: Laura Pausini wins the best original song with Io sì/Seen for La vita davanti a sé by Edoardo Ponti starring Sophia Loren.
Without further ado, here’s the full list of all the 2021 Golden Globes winners:
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
“Nomadland”
– WINNER
“Mank”
“The Father”
“Promising Young Woman” “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
“Borat Subsequent
Movie film” –
WINNER
“Hamilton” “Music”
“Palm Springs” “The Prom”
BEST DIRECTOR
Emerald Fennel, “Promising Young Woman”
David
Fincher, “Mank” Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” – WINNER
Regina King, “One Night in Miami”
Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
BEST ACTOR – DRAMA
Riz Ahmed
(“Sound of Metal”) Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
– WINNER
Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)
Gary Oldman (“Mank”) Tahar Ramin (“The Mauritanian”)
BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA
Viola Davis (“Ma
Rainey’s Black Bottom”) Andra Day (“The United States
vs Billie”) – WINNER
Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)
Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)
BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) – WINNER
James Corden (“The Prom”)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)
Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)
Dev Patel (“Personal History of David Copperfield”)
BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Maria Bakalova
(“Borat
Subsequent Moviefilm”) Kate Hudson
(“Music”) Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”) Rosamund Pike (“I Care A Lot”) – WINNER
Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTON PICTURE
Sacha Baron Cohen
(“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the
Black Messiah”) – WINNER
Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)
Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”) Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTON PICTURE
Glenn Close,
“Hillbilly Elegy” Olivia
Colman, “The Father” Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian” – WINNER
Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”
Helena Zengel, “News of the World”
BEST SCREENPLAY
Emerald
Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” Jack
Fincher, “Mank” Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” – WINNER
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, “The Father”
Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Alexandre Desplat
(“The Midnight Sky”) Ludwig
Göransson (“Tenet”) James Newton Howard (“News of the
World”) Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste (“Soul”) – WINNER
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (“Mank”)
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“Fight for You” –
Judas and the Black Messiah “Hear My Voice” – The Trial of the Chicago
7 “I Yes (Seen)” – The Life Ahead – WINNER
“Speak Now” – One night in Miami
“Tigress & Tweet” – The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Croods:
A New
Age
Onward Over the Moon Soul – WINNER
Wolfwalkers
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Another
Round (Denmark) La
Llorona (Guatemala/France) The Life Ahead (Italy)
Minari (USA) – WINNER
Two of Us (France/USA)
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
“The Mandalorian” “The Crown” – WINNER
“Lovecraft Country”
“Ozark”
“Ratched”
BEST TV SERIES – COMEDY
“Emily in
Paris” “Ted
Lasso” “The Flight Attendant” “Schitt’s Creek” – WINNER
“The Great”
MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
“Normal People” “The Queen’s Gambit”
– WINNER
“The Undoing” “Small Axe”
“Unorthodox”
BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – DRAMA
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Josh O’Connor The Crown
– WINNER
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”
Al Pacino, “Hunters”
BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – DRAMA
Olivia
Colman, “The Crown”
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” Emma Corrin,
“The Crown” – WINNER
Laura Linney, “Ozark” Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”
BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – COMEDY
Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” – WINNER
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – COMEDY
Lily
Collins, “Emily in Paris” Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” – WINNER
Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”
BEST ACTOR – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Bryan
Cranston, “Your Honor” Jeff Daniels, “The Comey
Rule” Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”
Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” – WINNER
BEST ACTRESS – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” –
WINNER
Shira Haas,
“Unorthodox” Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing” Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”
Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
John Boyega, “Small Axe” – WINNER
Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”
Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”
Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
– WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek” Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”