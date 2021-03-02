GOLDEN GLOBES 2021: THE COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS – ITALY TRIUMPHS WITH LAURA PAUSINI!

For the 78th Golden Globe Awards, the best series of 2020 is certainly The Crown, which has won 4 wins.

The best film is Borat 2, Soul and Nomadland. The latter also earned the award for best director to Chloé Zhao, a very important victory since she is only the second woman in the history of the award to win in the category – the first was in 1984, when Barbra Streisand won the best director for Yentl.

A great emotion for the victory of Chadwick Boseman, who died prematurely in August 2020, as best actor in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Italy also triumphs: Laura Pausini wins the best original song with Io sì/Seen for La vita davanti a sé by Edoardo Ponti starring Sophia Loren.

Without further ado, here’s the full list of all the 2021 Golden Globes winners:

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

“Nomadland”

– WINNER

“Mank”

“The Father”

“Promising Young Woman” “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

“Borat Subsequent

Movie film” –

WINNER

“Hamilton” “Music”

“Palm Springs” “The Prom”

BEST DIRECTOR

Emerald Fennel, “Promising Young Woman”

David

Fincher, “Mank” Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” – WINNER

Regina King, “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”