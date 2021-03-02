GOLDEN GLOBES 2021: CHADWICK BOSEMAN’S VICTORY AND WIFE’S EMOTIONAL MEMORY

Chadwick Boseman won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his work on Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Levee, the talented and ambitious trumpeter who clashes with blues singer Ma Rainey, played by Viola Davis, was Boseman’s last role. The film came out after the tragic death of the Black Panther actor, at the end of a long private battle with colon cancer.

The film has been critically acclaimed and Chadwick’s performance is considered extraordinary, so much so that it is awarded this important award, which we absolutely do not want to call posthumous. To accept the award, his wife Simone Ledward, who paid tribute to him with a moving speech.

Chadwick Boseman's wife accepted his award on his behalf: "He would thank God, he would thank his parents, he would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices" ❤️ #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/65YRzws9Cq — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) March 1, 2021

Simone started by listing all the people her husband would thank:

“He would thank God, he would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and sacrifices. He would thank his incredible team.”

Then he evoked the words he imagined he would like to utter while accepting the prize:

“ He would say something beautiful, something stimulating, something that would stimulate that little voice that tells you that you can, that tells you to move forward, that reminds you of what you should do.”

He ended his speech in tears with a reminder to everyone: “I don’t have his words, but we have to take all the moments we have to celebrate those we love. Thank you for the opportunity to do exactly that.”