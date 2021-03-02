EMMA CORRIN INSPIRED CLOWN PIERROT TO CREATE HER GOLDEN GLOBES LOOK

The 2021 Golden Globes marked Emma Corrin’s first major awards ceremony and also her first major victory. A surreal experience under normal circumstances, let alone living it in virtual connection from a hotel room!

The Crown is the most awarded series of the 78th awards, winning 4 golden globes, including Emma’s as “Best Actress in a Serious Drama”, thanks to her exciting portrayal of Princess Diana.

To face the big night, dreaming of victory then arrived, the actress wore a gorgeous Miu Miu dress tailored to her. Interviewed by British Vogue, the 25-year-old revealed that she helped create the dress with her stylist Harry Lambert.

“Lamby and I sent some reference photos,” he recounted, using his stylish friend’s nickname. “It probably sounds a bit crazy, but we were inspired by the clown Pierrot, with his giant gurgling and androgynous silhouette.”

For those unfamiliar with the cultural trope, Pierrot’s character is a mask of the theater of commedia dell’arte, born in Italy in the late sixteenth century. The character was brought to France, became part of the French company’s repertory, and lost the characteristics of cunning and duplicity to become the melancholy mime in love with the moon. Pierrot was also a great aesthetic reference for many music greats, from David Bowie to Lady Gaga.

As for Emma for her virtual ceremony? Miu Miu created for her a black velvet dress decorated with pearls with large puffed sleeves and giant Georgia she dreamed of. The androgynous silhouette is instead broken by the large slit on the leg.