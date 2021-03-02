DEMI LOVATO CUT HER HAIR EVEN SHORTER!

In this period it is difficult to keep up with Demi Lovato’s hair and this shows how she is an ever-changing icon.
Last November he had amazed us by cutting his long brown mane into a platinum pixie cut, then in early January, he had turned it into a bowl cut that I had dyed a splendid shade of pastel pink for which the fans – including us – went crazy.
Now though, just over a month later, the “I Love Me” singer has returned to her brunette roots, but by doing so she decided to cut her hair even shorter!
The 28-year-old pop star revealed the new look on her Instagram feed: “New hair ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️,” the caption reads.
Unfortunately, Demi wears a hat in the clip and we can only see that her hair is cut very short on the front in a micro fringe and shaved to the side.
Of course, again the Lovatics fell in love with the new look, leaving comments to the post such as: “You’re beautiful “, “Iconic queen 😍,” and ” OH MY GOD You’re too good.”
We couldn’t agree more, but we can’t wait for Demi to share a hairless photo to finally unleash our fangirling.