ANYA TAYLOR-JOY WON HER FIRST MAJOR AWARD AT THE 2021 GOLDEN GLOBES

With the performance of chess genius Beth Harmon, Anya Taylor-Joy took home her first major award: a Golden Globe!

The 24-year-old Queen of Chess actress triumphed at the 2021 Awards in the Best Actress category in a miniseries or TV movie, where she was nominated with Cate Blanchett (with Mrs. America), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People), Shira Haas (Unorthodox), and Nicole Kidman (The Undoing).

“Oh my God!” exclaimed the star when she was announced as the winner. Then, first, she thanked her fellow candidates along with her, revealing that she had seen their series: “Thank you so much! Nicole, Cate, all of you, thank you. I spent so much time with you during the lockdown that I feel like I know you. Thank you so much for your work.”

Then a thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – the foreign press association that awards the Golden Globes – and ” to the beautiful cast and crew” of The Queen’s Gambit.

“ I would do this project again and again and again – he added – I learned so much and I am so grateful. Thanks to the audience who watched and supported the characters. It meant so much.”

Anya Taylor-Joy was nominated for the 2021 Golden Globes also in the category of Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical with the film Emma, but the award went to Rosamund Pike with I Care A Lot.

For this great evening, the actress wore a stunning green Dior dress and a cascade of Tiffany jewels. You can admire the look in the posts of her stylist Law Roach.

