Princes Charles and Philip discussed the future of the royal family in the hospital

Prince Charles visited last week the hospital where his father, Prince Philip, is treated.

The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII’s hospital after feeling unwell.

Commenting on his visit, a royal expert said Prince Philip might have asked Prince Charles to visit him at the hospital for urgent talks.

Former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter, speaking of the Royal Beat on True Royalty TV, said, “I think it was at the request of the Duke that the Prince of Wales visited.”

He added: “To lay down the floor. Look, the man’s 99 years old, he’s got an infection. I guess he’ll go out, get out and go back to Windsor.”

Mr. Arbiter added: “But eventually he’s going to die and he’s only told Charles, ‘someday you’ll be the leader of the family.'”