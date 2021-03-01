Prince Harry says he found his ideal partner in Meghan Markle

In an interview with James Corden, the prince had some of the quotes he had when he met Meghan.

Prince Harry recently sat down to chat and was sincere in speaking that Meghan Markle was “the one” for him.

The prince referred to his dating history with Meghan Markle during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

There he stated, “The second date, I was beginning to think, Wow, this is very special.” It wasn’t so much the place we went, but the way we got along, and we were so comfortable in each other’s company.”

The prince also added that for him dating someone as a member of the British royal family is “a little upside-down” because it requires a lot of subtlety.

“It was all done the other way around with us, so we were actually able to spend a huge amount of time alone, instead of going to friends’ house or going out to dinner, where there are other distractions.”

However, his date with Meghan ended up becoming the jackpot because “there were no distractions, and that was great. That was an amazing thing. We went from 0 to 60 in the first two months.”