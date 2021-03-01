The 40-year-old socialite said she can’t imagine what it’s like to be under the level of control her friend has been in since 2008.

Paris Hilton believes Britney Spears’ tutelage is not fair. The 40-year-old socialite, entrepreneur, and DJ said she can’t imagine what it’s like to be under the level of control her friend has been in since 2008.

And although she hasn’t seen the recent documentary Framing Britney Spears, which explores the problems surrounding the singer, including the fact that she can’t cope in her personal and professional life; she feels sad for her friend, because she thinks they “treat her like a child.”

Speaking on her podcast This Is Paris this week, Hilton decided to play the song again, and revealed that she hasn’t spoken to Spears for a few months and that when they talk, she doesn’t mention that problem:

“I haven’t even seen the documentary yet, because I’ve been very busy. But I hear it’s very sad,” Paris said.

“I feel sad for her because she’s a lovely woman and she has a huge heart, and I can’t imagine her being controlled like that. You know, when you’re an adult and you’ve worked your whole life to create this empire and then they treat you like a child… It’s not fair, ” he considers.

Paris admitted that the documentary made her think of the entire siege of her, Britney, and her party friends in the 2000s.

“I read all these articles (…) They treated us so unfairly, they saw us miso page fully and people were cruel and they made fun of us,” he recalls.