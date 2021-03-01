Meghan Markle and Harry might be expecting a girl

Fans of the couple have noticed a possible clue indicating in the baby genre they are expecting.

The Dukes of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not spoken about the sex of the second child they are expecting, but fans of the couple have noticed a possible clue that the couple is expecting a girl.

During the couple’s public appearance on Monday, February 22, for Spotify’s Stream On event, Meghan wore a pink sapphire ring from Canadian jewelry store Ecksand, which sells it for $1,346.

Immediately the couple’s followers began to speculate that it is possibly an indication that Archie will have a little sister in the coming months.