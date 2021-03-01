Lady Gaga’s dogs recovered after an armed robbery

The two French bulldogs Koji and Gustav were recovered safely after being violently stolen.

Lady Gaga can finally give a sigh of relief as her two French bulldogs have been recovered safely.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to NBC News that the two canines were taken unscathed by a woman to The Olympic Community Police Station.

The media reported that the singer’s team and researchers identified dogs such as Koji and Gustav.

The two dogs were stolen on the night of February 24 by an unknown thief who shot the star’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, before leaving with the dogs by car.

Soon after, Gaga announced a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her pets.

Fischer is expected to make a full recovery.