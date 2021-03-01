FLORENCE PUGH STARS IN BOYFRIEND ZACH BRAFF’S NEW DIRECTORIAL FILM “A GOOD PERSON”

United by love, but also by a passion for cinema. Florence Pugh will star in the upcoming film A Good Person, written and directed by her boyfriend Zach Braff.

Deadline also reports that the Oscar-nominated actress will star alongside Oscar winner Morgan Freeman in scrubsstar’s second directorial film.

Morgan Freeman had previously worked with Zach on his 2017 directorial debut film Going with Style.

According to Deadline,” The film will follow Allison (Pugh), whose life is shattered by her involvement in a fatal accident. In the following years, it is the unlikely relationship she establishes with her aspiring father-in-law (Freeman) that helps her live a life worth living.

Florence is currently one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actresses, after the extraordinary success of Little Women and Midsommar. We’ll see her soon (hopefully at the movies and not streaming) in the Black Widow movie alongside Scarlett Johansson and starring Don’t Worry Darling with Harry Styles directed by Olivia Wilde.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach Braff (@zachbraff)

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have also been mentioned in the past because of their age difference: she is 25 years old, while he will turn 46 next April. A few months ago, the actress had postponed criticism to the sender, making it clear that she no longer wanted to see her love life under scrutiny.