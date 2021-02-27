‘The Morning Show’ actress talks about Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

Janina Gavankar talked about two great stars, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, saying they ‘are bosses’.

The actress, who had a good time with Aniston and Witherspoon while filming ‘The Morning Show’, said, “They’re both apparently my bosses. And you’re working with these people who are not only amazing actresses but, you know, they’re bosses.”

Janina, as she shared her thoughts with Monét X Change, said, “If you get to work after age 40 as a woman, you’re an extraordinary person and, you know, you’re both executive producers.”

The 40-year-old woman, whose parents are Indians, also shared that she distrusts being the brunette girl on the project set.

Last week, Apple TV+ released a new trailer promoting its star-filled show. In the first few seconds, the camera focuses on Aniston’s character Alex Levy, sitting in front of an unknown figure, as if preparing for what’s coming.

Another glance sees Bradley Jackson, of Witherspoon, leaning against the wall behind her with an anguished expression on her face as she lets out a deep sigh.

