THE BANDANA PRINT ON THE NAILS OF KYLIE JENNER AND SELENA GOMEZ: AND IT IS IMMEDIATELY NAIL TREND!

Remember the mythical bandana that was worn so much in the ’90s? Last summer she had a super revival and we saw her on the head of a lot of celebs. Here, with the arrival of spring, the trend is ready to return again, this time to dress our nails.

Case in point: Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez’s flamboyant new manicures.

The young businesswoman shared the new nail set with an ultra wet photo on her Instagram feed. A coffin where the classic bandana print is the total protagonist, although not in the classic red or blue, but all in the tones of nude, beige, and brown.

Selena’s manicure instead comes to us from the Instagram account of her trusted nail artist, Tom Bachik, who never misses an opportunity to show off the fabulous nails she creates for the singer-actress. In this case, we are enchanted by the short squoval, with classic red background and paisley print drawn in white.

The two nail looks couldn’t be more different, just like the style at the antipodes of the two stars. Let’s call it, a variation on the subject.

But that’s the best part because it can be declined in many versions. The possibilities of wearing it are endless and there is no limit to length as well as color, from transparent bases such as french manicure to bright colors, up to neutral tones.