Scott Disick said he will marry Kourtney Kardashian in the future and live a good life

In a preview of the new episode of the reality show KUWTK, Scott made that unusual statement at Kim Kardashian’s question.

Kim Kardashian, in advance of a new episode of ‘KUWTK’, bluntly asks Scott and Kourtney, “So when will they be together again?”

Scott takes the time to respond and says, “Wherever Kourt is, I’ll be with her… Forever. I love you. And I’m ready to marry you right here right now.”

The 37-year-old doesn’t seem to lose hope in the future with Kourtney, as the reality star admitted that he ‘loves’ her at a family event on the famous show.

In the video, the father of three goes on to say, “Kourtney knows we’ll eventually get married and live a good life.”

The sweet conversation, at a family event, prompts Kim, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Tristan Thompson to encourage Scott to propose to him, before Kourtney gives him an ultimatum.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have been dating intermittently for years and share three children together: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Scott is currently dating model Amelia Hamlin, 19, while Kourtney has started a new affair with his old friend Travis Barker.

Watch the video below: