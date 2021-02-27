Kelly Clarkson wrote 60 songs in her divorce process

The singer openly admitted that writing songs is her way of prosecuting and dealing with the pain of divorce.

Kelly Clarkson found new outbreaks of creativity as she wrote 60 songs from her pain for separating from her husband Brandon Blackstock.

The Voice judge recently revealed that during the process she has written 60 songs.

“I’ve written like 60 songs,” Kelly revealed after news of her divorce broke. “It’s crazy to get him out.”

“I think that’s a blessing in itself, ” he continued. “Every time you go through a life, it’s wonderful to have that way out, no matter whether people hear it or not.”

“It’s really cool and really honest,” Kelly continued. “There’s a lot of questions I have to answer before I publish it for myself, you know? Whether for business or personal.”

Whatever the outcome, Stronger’s singer is determined to pat her on her back for overcoming her pain in such a strong way.