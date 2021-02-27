KATE WINSLET RECOUNTS THE ‘CRUEL’ BODYSHAMING SHE EXPERIENCED AFTER ‘TITANIC’

In recent years the culture of positive bodysuits has worked to open our eyes, to look at ourselves and others from a perspective of inclusiveness, so that everyone understands the importance of accepting and loving each other for what you are and how you are, improving the course, but accentuating defects and imperfections.

But in 1997 it was a whole other story (a bad story) and Kate Winslet knows it very well.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the actress recounted the “cruel” body-shaming she suffered after the release of Titanic.

“It was almost ridiculous how shocking, critical, and cruel the tabloid newspapers were with Mand,” Kate recalled. “I was still trying to figure out who the hell I was! They commented on my size, estimated how much I weighed, printed the supposed diet I was following. It was critical, horrible, and upsetting to read.”

One comment in particular still fails to forget: “If he had weighed only 3 kilos less, Leo would have been able to get on the raft.”

“In my 20s, people talked a lot about my weight,” he continued. And they called me to comment on my physical appearance. Well, then I had this reputation for being brave and outspoken. No, I was just defending myself. “

Kate also shared that the experience made her doubt to continue her career in Hollywood:

“I remember thinking, God, if that’s what they tell me in England, what will happen when I get there?” he recalled. “Also, it alters your ability to understand what’s good for you, you know? I felt very lonely. “

Finally, Kate said she was “so moved by how different it is now .”

And anyway, in the face of her old detractors, we would like to recall that over the course of her career Kate Winslet has received several important awards and nominations including 7 Oscar nominations, one of which she won in 2009 for her performance in The Reader,8 at the BAFTA, 2 at the Emmys, 11 at the Golden Globes, 12 at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.