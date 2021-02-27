HAILEY BIEBER RETURNS TO THE CATWALK FOR MOSCHINO FALL 2021 FASHION SHOW

Hailey Bieber had said she was retiring from the runway, but she must have changed her mind because she just got back on the catwalk.

The model, 24, attended Jeremy Scott’s Fall 2021 runway show for Moschino – sporting a pinstripe mini dress, a hat hovering over her head, and a trompe l’oeil handbag– which mimes a rolled-up newspaper.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was not a normal catwalk. The stellar cast of the fashion show – which, in addition to Hailey, included Dita Von Teese, Miranda Kerr, Winnie Harlow, and many others – performed in a fashion movie called “Jungle Red“.

Some models sipped tea while sitting in a theater, while Maye Musk (yes, Elon Musk’s mom) presented the models from the show taking turns on stage. Mrs. Bieber opened the show.

Scott called the film ” a show in the show in the show” in a press release for the brand, adding that it is inspired by Women, George Cukor’s 1939 film.

In 2019, Hailey posted a photo of her on the Zadig & Voltaire catwalk on Instagram, criticizing her runway walk and admitting that ” it’s not something I can do, and I’ll never do it again.”

Clearly, his career has not been affected by his departure from the catwalk; The model is the face of BareMinerals, has posed in advertising campaigns for Versace and Tommy Hilfiger and this year is ready to launch “Rhode”, her beauty and skincare brand.