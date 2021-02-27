DUA LIPA’S LITTLE SISTER, RINA LIPA, DEBUTS ON THE CATWALK AT THE GCDS FALL 2021 FASHION SHOW

If your last name is Lipa, you probably have crazy genes. Dua Lipa’s younger sister, Rina, debuted on the catwalk, opening the GCDS Fall 2021 fashion show for Milan fashion week – streamed of course, because there is still a pandemic going on out there.

Dua showed off her support with irrepressible enthusiasm, posting a video on Instagram of her 19-year-old sister as she paraded around the fashion show in a green mini dress with cheeky cutouts.

“SHE DID WHAT SHE HAD TO DO!! @rinalipa OPENS @gcdswear,” the super proud pop star wrote.

The Lipa are both super fans of the Italian brand and just scroll through their Insta to realize it. The GCDS looks worn by Dua that we loved the most are certainly the crochet bikini “Bears of the Heart” and the “Jurassic Park” boots.

Rina wasn’t the only famous name to have attended the show. Actress Maisie Williams showed off her entire side of alternative fashion, wearing an acid yellow suit and shaking a blonde and ruffled mullet.