Britney Spears explains she has improved her diet and left food junk

The singer explains that many fans had seen her “emaciated and haggard,” but it was for consuming excess fat and sugar.

Britney Spears publishes a video explaining that she has already improved her physique, after a stage when she was consuming foods with a lot of sugar or unhealthy.

The singer’s fans had been very concerned about Britney’s state of health, as she had posted some videos in which she looks emaciated, somewhat underdog, and she explained what was going on at the time.

“… My body looks a little different in this new video. No, I didn’t go ahead with the ice cream diet. Instead, I chose to control the portions I like, which is very hard when it comes to Doritos. The positive part is that I feel better now,” the so-called ‘Princess of Pop’ said.

Britney has become a trend since the release of the documentary ‘Framing Britney Spears’, which shows the media harassment the artist suffered at the most critical moments of her life.