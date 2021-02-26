OMG! MACHINE GUN KELLY HAS A PENDANT WITH GIRLFRIEND MEGAN FOX’S BLOOD INSIDE

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox exchanged romantic Valentine’s Day messages on Instagram, but so far we hadn’t noticed a really OMG detail.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, shared an album consisting of two photos. The first is a classic pair selfie in the mirror in what looks like the backstage of a photoshoot. The second shot instead reveals a jewel that is really “Bloody Valentine“.

Yes, it is a silver chain to which hangs a glass pendant that contains a drop of his girlfriend’s blood. And the caption of the post leaves no doubt:

“I carry your blood around my neck”

We said it was really OMG. But it’s also a clear reference to the “Bloody Valentine” music video in which Megan stars alongside MJK, released a few days before they were paparazzi hand in hand and kissing.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were first seen together last June and later both repeatedly explained how it was a real lightning strike between them.

Meanwhile, the actress has called for the official separation from husband Brian Austin Green.