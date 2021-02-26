Lady Gaga offers $500,000 for the safe return of her kidnapped dogs

The dog walker was ambushed Wednesday night, and his parrots were removed after being shot four times.

Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for returning two of her French bulldogs after two men stole them and shot her dog walker four times in the chest in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Ryan Fischer, 30, was reportedly ambushed by assailants outside his home on Sierra Bonita Avenue while walking the beloved dogs of Gaga, Koji, Miss Asia, and Gustav, just before 10 a.m. last night.

Two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen. Miss Asia, meanwhile, managed to escape.

Police were called to the shooting reports and arrived to find Fischer seriously injured, but aware and communicative. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is now said to be “recovering well.”

Video of the scene captured by KABC showed Fischer lying on the sidewalk and clinging to Miss Asia while receiving first aid.

It is currently unclear whether the thieves knew the dogs belonged to Gaga. However, French bulldogs are in high demand and sell for between $3,000 and $5,000. Those with pedigree lineage can also cost up to $10,000.

Gaga, 34, is said to be distressed by the incident. She is offering a $500,000 reward for Koji’s return and Gustav ‘no questions asked’, TMZ reported.