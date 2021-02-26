KYLIE JENNER’S 2000S TOP IS A VINTAGE GEM

Kylie Jenner’s collection of stock becomes increasingly impressive by the day. And we are always looking forward to her share her fabulous vintage finds on Instagram to satisfy our fashion victim’s eyes.

The young entrepreneur clearly has a passion for finding designer looks from past decades, and then revive them with a brand new touch. His favorite brands? Dior, Chanel, Jean-Paul Gaultier, and Gucci.

A real jewel is now added, coming directly from Versace’s spring 2005 collection. Yes, the 2000s are back and the craze has officially begun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

The top made its runway debut almost 20 years ago and, as Vogue reports, on some online retail, it was on sale for $5,000!

American neckline crosses over the abdomen to lock itself in the medusahead-shaped buckle, the brand’s iconic symbol, like the colorful Baroque print.

Given the high-impact nature of the top, Kylie paired it quite easily with high-waisted white jeans. But she enjoyed accessories, including a rainbow assortment of plastic rings, which are the hottest accessory trend of the moment.

What can I say? The perfect look to wait for spring.