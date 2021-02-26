Katy Perry thinks having twin children was “crazy.”

Now that she is Daisy’s mother, the singer believes that having two children at the same time would be “too complicated.”

Katy Perry never hid her desire to have twin children. But now the singer thinks the idea of having two babies at the same time ‘is crazy’, especially after becoming Daisy’s mother – with her fiancé Orlando Bloom – in August last year.

Katy made this revelation after the Liahona and Ammon brothers, who were born exactly one year apart, auditioned for American Idol for the Sunday, February 21 episode.

Judge Luke Bryan joked of his mother: “That means a lot of recovery time.”

Katy laughed and said, “No! There’s no recovery! I wanted twins, and then I had a baby and I thought, wow, this is crazy.”

And the 36-year-old singer was horrified when they revealed that they are the eldest of an eight-year-old family.

Perry recently admitted that having a baby “was the best decision” he had ever made, and although he didn’t want to hear Orlando’s experiences with his ex, Miranda Kerr, and his first son Flynn, he discovered that it would help her, as he had a baby before.

She said, “It’s the best decision I’ve ever made. I have a family and support, and I have an amazing fiancé who has done this before: he has a 10-year-old son. I used to think, ‘I don’t want to hear all these stories,’ but they helped me. Like, ‘Oh, you’ve lived this. You know how to do this,’ he explains.