Katharine McPhee becomes a mother for the first time

Katharine McPhee is a mother for the first time. The singer and her husband, producer David Foster, welcomed their first child together, according to People magazine.

A representative of the couple confirmed the birth of the baby:

“Katharine McPhee and David Foster welcomed a healthy child,” the representative told People. “Mother, father, and son are all wonderfully fine,” he said.

The 36-year-old singer recently said on the Women on Top podcast that she was pregnant with a child:

“Now that I’m going to have a boy, I need to worry about different things to teach her, compared to the things I’d think about with a girl,” she said.

“But it’s kind of exhilarating because I feel like I don’t have to think about these social problems about how I look. I think men have… different things to worry about”;

Former Smash and Scorpion star married Foster, 71, in 2019 after first meeting him on American Idol in 2006. This is the producer’s sixth child, who is the father of five women and will now have his first child.