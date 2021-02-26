DUA LIPA’S HAND-PAINTED JEANS ARE CRAZY AND WILL MAKE YOU WANT DIY

The focal point of Dua Lipa’s latest Instagram look?

The singer’s mouthpiece and Iron Maiden T-shirt aside, certainly the kaleidoscopic trousers, which give the illusion of patchwork, but which are actually an old pair of white jeans all hand-painted by the English artist Kat Rose.

With cloth painting and markers, the designer transformed a vintage Levi’s pair into a unique piece perfect for the pop star’s back-in-the-day style of “Future Nostalgia“.

In recent times the trend of hand-painted custom is becoming a real trend and is a very cool respite from the fast-fashion world.

An opportunity to give new life to old garments in a sustainable way, but what they like is also the fact that it is personal and customizable.

The growing popularity of hand-painted denim makes us want to test ourselves– although the result will never be as artistically beautiful as Kate Rose’s. But, hey, at least we’re going to have something fun and creative to do on Saturday night 😉

Dua Lipa recently released the new deluxe version of her latest album “Future Nostalgia”, with the new single “We’re Good” and three more unreleased ones.