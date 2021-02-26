Chris Noth leaves open the possibility to participate in reboot of Sex and the City

Noth turned to social media to suggest that “everything you read on the Internet isn’t always true.”

Chris Noth, who played Mr. Big in Sex and the City, broke the silence about rumors that it would not be part of the reboot of the series, nicknamed And Just Like That.

Mr. Big was the sexy and controversial boyfriend and eventual husband of lead character Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, during the six seasons of the HBO series.

While fans were crying for a possible future without Mr. Big, Noth turned to social media to suggest that “everything you read on the Internet is not always true.”

The 66-year-old actor originally shared a photo of a red fox in his backyard, but his followers hijacked the Instagram post to ask about And Just Like That.

Noth first answered a fan’s question: “Why, for God’s sake, are you not playing my beloved Mr. Big?”

“Everything changes, ” he answered cryptically.

A second fan pleaded with the Golden Globe nominee to “reconsider” being part of the reboot of Sex and the City.

While Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis confirmed that they will return for a reboot as Carrie, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York, respectively, Noth has yet to commit to the resurgence of HBO.