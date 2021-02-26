CARDI B’S LATEST HAIRSTYLE IS VERY BRIDGERTON WITH A PINCH OF SANSA STARK

At this point, the words “Cardi B” have become synonymous with extreme experimentation with hair.

The rapper of “UP” is absolutely not afraid to make a statement with her hair looks. Pearl braids to send a secret message – the Louis Vuitton screen-printed ponytail, snake crop for her Medusa Halloween costume- are just some of her boldest hairstyles. But always taking care of the health of her hair with her miraculous BANANA and avocado DIY mask.

Her latest vision, calling her hairstyle is reductive, was created by her personal hairstylist Toyko Styles and is inspired by the work of the “Sun King of Hair”, the coiffeur French Jean Baptiste Santens.

Santens specializes in French 19th-century romance-inspired hairstyles, and we recommend going to see his Instagram account to let you be bewitched by his architectural creations and gifts.

So when we saw Cardi B with sculpted hair, filmed in glossy curves at the hairline, our mind immediately flew to the combs of the Bridgerton royals, with a pinch of second-season Sansa Stark.